Virginia House Candidate Livestreamed Sex Acts With Hubby: Report
SIDE HUSTLE
A Democrat running in a hotly contested race for a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates had sex with her husband in livestreamed videos posted to pornographic sites, where she encouraged her audience to pay the couple money to see specific sex acts performed, according to The Washington Post. An unnamed Republican operative alerted the newspaper to Susanna Gibson’s “camming” side hustle, with screenshots of her on the site being shared with the Associated Press soon after. In a statement, Gibson called the unearthing of the videos “the worst gutter politics” and “an illegal invasion of my privacy” for the purposes of humiliation. “It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” she said in the statement. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.” Her attorney told the AP that the exposure of the videos by the Republican operative amounted to a violation of Virginia’s revenge porn law. Gibson, a 40-year-old nurse practitioner, won the Democratic primary in June and is running for one of the four open seats in Virginia’s Republican-controlled House.