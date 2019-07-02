CHEAT SHEET

    Virginia Is the First State to Criminalize Distribution of ‘Deepfake’ Revenge Porn

    Julia Arciga

    Criminal penalties for distributing “deepfake nude pictures reportedly started Monday in the commonwealth of Virginia, making it the first state to make the distribution of “falsely created videographic or still image[s]” illegal. According to Ars Technica, the state amended an existing “revenge porn” law to include deepfakes—which falsely depict someone in an image or recording. Gov. Ralph Northam signed the bill earlier this year. New York proposed a bill taking action against deepfakes, and a bill in the House was introduced to make the distribution of nude or sexual deepfake images “with the intent to humiliate or otherwise harass the person falsely exhibited” a federal crime. A bill was also introduced in the Senate late last year that would make deepfake distribution aimed at “affecting government business (including elections) or facilitating violence” illegal.

