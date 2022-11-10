Virginia Lt. Guv, Who Backed Trump in 2020, Tells Him to Go Away
‘STEP OFF THE STAGE’
The GOP knives continue to come out for former President Donald Trump following his party’s disastrous midterm showing. During an appearance on Fox Business Network on Thursday, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said it was “time to step off the stage” for Trump after a number of fringe candidates the ex-president backed imploded in their races, resulting in an expected “red wave” becoming more of a tinkle. Echoing other conservatives’ calls that Trump delay his planned campaign announcement next week, Sears—who chaired the MAGA group Black Americans to Re-elect the President in 2020—added that she wouldn’t back a Trump presidential run in 2024. “I could not support him. I just couldn’t because we have seen, for example, in those states where he has endorsed the candidates, in fact, the Republicans on the same ticket who he did not endorse overperformed, whereas his candidates totally underperformed by as much as ten points,” she said. “We have a clear mission and it is time to move on.”