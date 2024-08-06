Virginia Man Charged After Harris Death Threats: ‘Cut Your Eyes Out’
A Virginia man is facing charges after being accused of writing horrific death threats against Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and others on the right-wing social media platform Gettr. CNN reports the man, identified as Frank Lucio Carillo, appeared in federal court on Monday after being charged over the threats, which also included messages directed toward FBI Director Christopher Wray. The FBI said it had discovered thousands of posts–4,359 to be exact–targeting various officials. In a number of those posts, he threatened to cut out Harris’ eyes, detailing the ways in which he would kill the vice president in expletive-filled rants while calling her a “bitch” and claiming he hoped she would “suffer a slow agonizing death.” According to court documents obtained by CNN, Carillo questioned agents “about the online stuff” when they arrived at his house, admitting, “I posted it.” Two firearms were retrieved from his home and a hearing is set for Thursday to determine whether he will stay behind bars.