Couple Brought 14-Year-Old Kid Along to Capitol Riot, Prosecutors Say
FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
A stay-at-home mom of five had a 14-year-old child “in tow” as she breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, federal prosecutors said in a sentencing memo requesting that she get three months in prison. Virginia Marie “Jenny” Spencer previously pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building in September. Her husband, Christopher Spencer, has pleaded not guilty. The couple briefly entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite once inside the Capitol, and tried to enter the House chamber. The memo said the Spencers and their child entered the building about six minutes after its initial breach.
The presence of the child had not been previously noted in court filings, but prosecutors said Thursday it should be factored in when sentencing Jenny. Her “participation in a riot… combined with the defendant involving her minor child renders a sentence of incarceration both necessary and appropriate in this case,” the memo said. She is due to be sentenced on Jan. 7.