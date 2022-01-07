CHEAT SHEET
Mom Who Took Teen Son to Capitol Riot Sentenced to Three Months in Prison
A federal judge said Friday that the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was no time to take a child sightseeing. A woman who brought her 14-year-old son along with her to the attempted insurrection has been sentenced to prison time for her participation in it. Virginia Marie Spencer will spend three months in federal prison and must report for incarceration by Feb. 25. She’ll also spend three years on probation. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly told Spencer, “It must have been a traumatic experience to witness this kind of violence. It’s a complete lack of judgment on your part.” Spencer’s husband Christopher was also arrested for allegedly taking part in the mob attack. He has pleaded not guilty.