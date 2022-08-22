Last Surviving Adult Cast Member of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Dies at 97
ANGEL GETS HER WINGS
The last surviving adult cast member of It’s a Wonderful Life has died. Virginia Patton Moss passed away on Aug. 18 in an assisted living facility in Albany, Georgia, at 97, according to the Mathews Funeral Home. Karolyn Grimes, who worked on the film as a child actor, posted a tribute to Grimes on her Facebook page, writing: “We have another angel! Virginia Patton Moss. She was 97 years old. She is now with her beloved Cruse. She will be missed!” Moss, the niece of World War II Gen. George Patton, appeared in the 1946 holiday classic as Ruth Dakin Bailey, George Bailey’s sister-in-law and wife to war hero Harry Bailey. Just four years after the movie, she retired from acting after a supporting role in The Lucky Stiff in 1949.