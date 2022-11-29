Rep. Donald McEachin Dies After Protracted Battle With Colorectal Cancer
‘A NOBLE FRIEND’
Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA) passed away Monday after a protracted battle with colorectal cancer weeks after winning re-election to Congress. He was 61. His staff shared the news in a heartfelt statement shortly after his passing, remembering the U.S. representative as a “hero who always, always fought for [his constituents] and put them first.” The statement described how “valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle.” The four-term lawmaker was just the third African American to represent Virginia in Congress, according to The Washington Post, and spent much of his time crusading for civil rights and protections for LGBTQ Americans, as well as environmental protections. “Heartbroken to learn of Don McEachin’s passing,” Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-VA), tweeted in tribute. “A noble friend, husband, and father. An environmentalist, civil rights advocate, faithful public servant, and a man of consequence. There was no better ally to have. I will miss him terribly.”