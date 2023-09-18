CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Rep. Jennifer Wexton Will Not Seek Re-Election After New Diagnosis

    ‘HEARTBROKEN’

    Martha Mercer

    Senior Editor

    Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) on May 22, 2019.

    Mary F. Calvert/Reuters

    Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) said Monday that she will not seek re-election after a new diagnosis of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). Wexton, 55, who had pledged to continue serving after a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in April, called PSP “Parkinson’s on steroids.” The condition has no cure, usually progresses more quickly, and does not respond well to treatment. Wexton was elected in 2018 to a seat Republicans had held onto for 40 years. “I’m heartbroken to have to give up something I have loved after so many years of serving my community,” Wexton said in a statement.

    Read it at Politico
    ,