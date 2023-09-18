Read it at Politico
Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) said Monday that she will not seek re-election after a new diagnosis of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). Wexton, 55, who had pledged to continue serving after a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in April, called PSP “Parkinson’s on steroids.” The condition has no cure, usually progresses more quickly, and does not respond well to treatment. Wexton was elected in 2018 to a seat Republicans had held onto for 40 years. “I’m heartbroken to have to give up something I have loved after so many years of serving my community,” Wexton said in a statement.