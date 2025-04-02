Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who won a $14m settlement from Prince Andrew over sex abuse claims, was reportedly due in court in Australia, accused of breaching a family violence restraining order, ten days before she falsely said she was so badly injured in a bus crash that she had just four days to live.

Giuffre said in a social media post Sunday that a bus crashing into her car at over 60 miles per hour had left her with fatal kidney failure but Western Australia police told The Daily Beast that they only had a record of one bus crash in the relevant time period which resulted in “no reported injuries.”

Giuffre, who uses both her married name Giuffre and her maiden name Roberts, has since rescinded the claim and said she accidentally posted the message publicly to her Instagram account.

Now Daily Mail Australia has reported that Giuffre was listed at a Perth court ten days before the crash for allegedly breaking a “family violence restraining order.”

Her husband, Robert Giuffre, from whom she split in recent months after a 22-year marriage, also had a court date listed for allegedly “providing inadequate storage facility for firearms,Z the Mail reported.

The new revelation follows long-standing claims by supporters of Prince Andrew that Giuffre, a Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking victim, is an unreliable witness and that Andrew was too hasty to settle with her in 2022.

Giuffre has made multiple claims that have turned out not to be true. She most famously accused Alan Dershowitz, Epstein’s former lawyer, of having sex with her six times, but withdrew the claims and apologized after Dershowitz threatened legal action. She also alleged that she was forced to have sex with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, who was one of Jeffrey Epstein’s business partners and visited his New York City mansion.

Giuffre was sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and accused Prince Andrew of raping her as a teenager. Prince Andrew has always said he has no recollection of meeting her and has suggested a notorious photograph of him with a teenage Giuffre is a fake.

He told BBC Newsnight: “From the investigations that we’ve done, you can’t prove whether or not that photograph is faked or not because it is a photograph of a photograph of a photograph… Nobody can prove whether or not that photograph has been doctored, but I don’t recollect that photograph ever being taken.”

In 2022, The Daily Beast revealed that Giuffre had “lost” the photograph.

Andrew is understood to have wanted to fight the case in court but was persuaded to settle by his family, as it was feared the adverse publicity would have disrupted the late Queen Elizabeth’s platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Prince Andrew’s former girlfriend, Lady Victoria Hervey, is among those who claim the notorious picture of Andrew with his arm around a teenage Giuffre’s bare waist is a fake.

Hervey has since posted a number of messages ridiculing Giuffre’s earlier claims to be dying.

It now seems that Giuffre is involved in a dispute over access to her children with her ex.

Two days before the car crash, Giuffre posted: “My beautiful babies have no clue how much I love them and they’re being poisoned with lies.” Her hospital bed message also referenced her children, saying she just wanted to see them before she died.

The Daily Beast has contacted Giuffre’s representative for comment.