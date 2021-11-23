Virginia Giuffre Will Not Take Witness Stand in Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial: Report
STRONG AND SILENT TYPE
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s highest-profile accuser, will not be testifying against Maxwell at her upcoming trial, according to Vanity Fair. The magazine, citing a source close to the case, reported Monday that Giuffre will instead hold off-the-record remote briefings for reporters during the trial. Giuffre is the only public accuser to name names of those alleged to have been involved in Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring, among them Prince Andrew and Alan Dershowitz. Vanity Fair also reported, however, that at least four accusers will testify against Maxwell. Three of those accusers will be granted anonymity.
It was reported last week that prosecutors would implicate two other accomplices besides Maxwell in the disgraced late mogul’s illegal dealings. But neither of the unnamed co-conspirators is “available to testify,” according to The New York Times. Prosecutors have also indicated in court documents that they’ll be focused on determining Maxwell’s alleged role in grooming and trafficking minors, disappointing those who were hoping a bigger fish would be ensnared during the trial. “What are we going to learn?” a frustrated lawyer who has represented some of Epstein’s victims asked Vanity Fair.