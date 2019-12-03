Virginia Giuffre’s Dad: ‘I Know She’s Telling The Truth’ About Prince Andrew
The father of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, said Tuesday he believes “she’s a good girl” who is “telling the truth” about being ordered to have sex with Prince Andrew in 2001. In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Sky Roberts supported Giuffre, calling her decision to speak out against the royal and Epstein “really brave.” “I have no doubt at all she’s telling the truth. I’ve seen interviews with Prince Andrew. It just shows to me, and I think most of Britain that he is not telling the truth,” Roberts said in the interview, according to The Sun. “She has no reason to not tell the truth about this and he has every reason to deny it because of him being a royal.”
Giuffre has said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17 at the behest of Epstein. Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations, and claimed in a BBC interview that he does not remember meeting her.