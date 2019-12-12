Epstein Accuser Virginia Roberts Guiffre Says FBI Has Warned Her of ‘Credible Death Threat’
Virginia Roberts Guiffre—the most high profile Jeffrey Epstein accuser, who has also made serious allegations against Britain's Prince Andrew—has said the FBI warned her of a “credible death threat.” On Tuesday, Guiffre posted a concerning message on Twitter, saying: “I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal... Too many evil people want to see me quieted.” She later thanked people for their support in response to that tweet, and claimed that the FBI had been in touch to warn her of a threat against her life. “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who is standing up beside me fighting for our children to have a safer future,” she wrote. “I have been informed from the FBI there has been a credible death threat against me.” Guiffre has alleged that she was ordered to have sex with Prince Andrew by Epstein when she was 17 years old, and a notorious photograph shows her with the prince.