Seven School Districts Sue Virginia’s Guv for Loosening Mask Rules
NOT SO FAST
Seven Virginia school districts have sued Gov. Glenn Youngkin for letting parents choose whether or not their kids wear masks in school. Youngkin’s executive order, which was announced Jan. 15 and is to go into effect Jan. 24, claims, “government orders requiring virtually every child in Virginia wear masks virtually every moment they are in school have proven ineffective and impractical.” The school districts, however, argue that this gubernatorial edict illegally interferes with a law that requires schools to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines—guidelines that recommend all school-age children wear masks indoors. As reported by CBS News, one dissenting district, Fairfax County, stated that the lawsuit was not “politically motivated,” but by following Youngkin’s order, schools would be forced to break the law. The statement added that the district “would welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the governor to ensure the safety and welfare of all students.” In response to the suit, a spokesperson for Youngkin said, “We are disappointed that these school boards are acting counter to parents’ rights.”