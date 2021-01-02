Virginia State GOP Senator Dies of COVID Complications

CHEAT SHEET
Ben Chafin, a Virginia State senator, died on New Year’s Day two weeks after being hospitalized with the coronavirus, his office confirmed. The 60-year-old cattle farmer, attorney and father-of-three was elected to represent Virginia’s 38th District in 2014. The Republican was known as a Second Amendment advocate and a champion for coal miners and farmers who make up much of his district. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement “we have all lost a good man.” He said Chafin “loved the outdoors, and he loved serving people even more. He pushed hard to bring jobs and investment to his district, and I will always be grateful for his courageous vote to expand health care for people who need it.”