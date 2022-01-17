CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Virginia Police Scramble to Respond to Almost 500 Crashes During Winter Storm

    TREACHEROUS

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Intern

    Yuri Gripas/Reuters

    Virginia State Police had responded to nearly 500 vehicular accidents by Sunday evening as a winter storm continued to pound the state. With a winter storm advisory in effect until Monday morning, troopers raced to work 482 traffic accidents and 486 disabled vehicles, officials said. Numerous multi-vehicle backups were reported after trailers jackknifed along stretches of the interstate due to icy conditions. However, “the majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles,” one explained. “There have been no reported traffic fatalities during this time period.” Troopers urged drivers to avoid traveling overnight.

    Read it at WTVR