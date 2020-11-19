CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Virginia Teacher Suspended for Using George Floyd’s Killing to Make Pun in a Chemistry Assignment

    TASTELESS

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Stephanie Keith/Getty

    A Virginia teacher is under investigation after invoking the police killing of George Floyd for a pun in a chemistry assignment. Tenth grade students at H-B Woodlawn in Arlington were treated to a slideshow on Tuesday, according to ARLNow, which contained the question: “George Floyd couldn’t breathe because a police officer put his ___ on George’s neck.” Floyd died in May after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes, sparking worldwide protests calling for an end to police brutality and racism. “The content referenced the killing of George Floyd in an unacceptable and senseless way, which hurt and alarmed our students, staff, families, and the community,” Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán wrote in a letter to families. “The teacher has been relieved of classroom duties while an investigation related to this matter takes place.”

    Read it at ARLNow