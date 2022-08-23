Virginia Teen Pleads Guilty to Valentine’s Day Slayings of Mom, Brother
‘SEVERE MENTAL ISSUES’
A 19-year-old admitted Monday to fatally shooting his mother and 6-year-old brother more than two years ago, according to Fauquier County Circuit Court records. Pursuant to a plea deal, Levi Norwood pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the death of Jen Norwood and a reduced second-degree murder charge in the death of his younger brother, Wyatt. The teenager was arrested a day after the killings in February 2020, having fled his family’s Midland home and attempted to shoplift hair dye to disguise himself. His father, who discovered the bodies, later killed himself in the house, according to his family. Before the plea deal, Levi Norwood was repeatedly found competent to stand trial, despite telling a girlfriend that he was schizophrenic and seeing “shadow people,” according to WTOP. “I think that Levi is someone who, at the time this incident happened, had severe mental issues which were not being treated,” said his attorney, Ryan Ruzic. The lawyer expressed hope that the court would make “a just decision” moving forward.