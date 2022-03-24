Justice Thomas’ Wife and Mark Meadows Swapped 29 Deranged Texts After Trump’s Loss
In the weeks after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, outgoing White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ phone blew up with texts from Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who urged him over and over again to keep trying to overturn the results. “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!” she texted, going on to call Biden’s win “the greatest Heist of our History.” The trove of texts, 29 in all, were among 2,320 texts Meadows provided to the House select panel probing the Capitol riot. All 29 were obtained by CBS News and The Washington Post on Thursday. “This is a fight of good versus evil,” Meadows wrote to Thomas in a message. “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs… The fight continues.” In another, Thomas cited a deranged belief that the “Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators” were being arrested and “will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.” Panel members have said the messages could be just a fraction of the communications between Meadows, who is not cooperating with the panel, and Thomas.