Virginia Wesleyan University Professor Resigns After Calling Biden Supporters ‘Ignorant’
‘POOR EXAMPLE’
The Virginia Wesleyan University professor who came under fire earlier this month after posting several controversial comments on social media about Joe Biden, including calling all those who voted for the President-elect “ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian,” has resigned, the school said Monday. Dr. Paul Ewell resigned from his post as the university’s professor of Management, Business, and Economics on Monday—days after he stepped down as dean of the university’s Global Campus, the school said in a press release. Ewell is leaving the private liberal arts school in Virginia Beach after an outcry over his social media post that asked anyone who voted for the Democratic lawmaker to “unfriend him.” The professor then went on to insult Biden supporters.
Ewell has since apologized for his comments, telling the school newspaper, The Marlin Chronicle, he “spoke out [sic] of anger which I should not have done. Second, I don’t believe what I said. I have friends and family who are Democrats and I love them dearly. I have apologized on both accounts profusely. I set a poor example in that post of what a Christian should be. I know that God has forgiven me and already died for my sins. I hope others will forgive me as well.”