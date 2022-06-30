Skip the Pricey Keratin Salon Treatment and Get Silky Hair With Virtue’s Recovery Conditioner

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ll admit to doing harsh things to my hair—heat styling, highlights, ponytails (the things we do for beauty, right?). Thankfully, I found an amazing conditioner that undoes all my sins, leaving me with hair as soft and healthy as if I had never done these things at all.

First recommended to me by my hair stylist, Virtue has garnered a lot of buzz for its innovative, vegan hair products. Using a science-meets-nature approach, they have unlocked the key to restoring hair health and repairing damage using keratin—without the expensive salon procedure.

Virtue Recovery Conditioner For Damaged Hair Buy at Sephora $ 42 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Amazon $ 42 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Keratin is a protein that makes up most of our hair, nails and skin. Their version, Alpha Keratin 60ku, is an ingredient used in all Virtue products. While I’ve had salon keratin treatments before, I find the Recovery Conditioner works just as well to tame and smooth my hair, even in the most humid of weather (and for a lot less money).

You just apply the conditioner to your hair after shampooing (from your ears down) and let it work its damage-repairing magic. I’m too impatient to let it sit for very long, but miraculously, it does wonders without a wait. After I dry my fine hair, the texture is soft and smooth, yet not weighed down or greasy. This hydrating conditioner is perfect not just for damaged hair, but anyone with dry, coarse locks. If you too dream of hair as undamaged as the day you were born, the Recovery Conditioner is a purchase well worth it!



