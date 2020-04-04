Virus-Stricken Cruise Ship Docks in Miami With Two Dead Onboard
A cruise ship with a fatal coronavirus outbreak was finally allowed to dock in Miami on Saturday after two people died onboard, the Miami Herald reports. The Coral Princess, a Princess Cruises ship, has 1,898 people onboard, including 1,020 passengers and 878 crew. At least a dozen have tested positive for COVID-19 since the ship dropped off samples in Barbados on March 31. The ship, which began its journey on March 5, was previously turned away from Port Everglades. Passengers have been told that guests who are “fit to fly” will be able to disembark in Miami on Saturday and transfer directly to Miami Airport. Those who are ill will have to stay onboard until they’re cleared by doctors.
The Coral Princess had been among more than a dozen cruise ships stranded at sea after ports have denied them entry due to coronavirus. A Holland America cruise ship, Zaandam, was allowed to dock in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, with four dead people onboard, after being denied entry to Chile and floating off the American coast for days.