Virus-Stricken Washington Nursing Home Failed to Report Outbreak For 2 Weeks: WaPo

Read it at The Washington Post
The Life Care Center of Kirkland did not report the deadly coronavirus outbreak among the facility’s residents to local authorities for two weeks, The Washington Post reported on Thursday. The Washington state nursing home, which was linked to 37 deaths due to coronavirus complications, did not sufficiently care for residents as the virus continued to spread among them, an investigation determined. Federal inspectors wrote a letter to the Life Care Center, warning that they may be fined $611,000 and lose healthcare funding if they do not fix a series of inadequacies that directly fueled the deadly outbreak, the Post reported. The nursing home was the scene of the first major coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.