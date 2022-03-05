Visa, Mastercard Suspending Operations in Russia Over War
CARD DECLINED
Visa and Mastercard have suspended operations in Russia in the wake of its war against Ukraine, the card company announced Saturday. “We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa CEO Al Kelly said in a statement, per Yashar Ali on Twitter. “We regret the impact this will have on our valued colleagues, and on the clients, partners, merchants and cardholders we serve in Russia. This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values.” Cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country, while cards issued outside of Russia will not work within it, the company said. The move followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call in his conversation with U.S. lawmakers for Visa and Mastercard to halt their activity in Russia.