Park Visitor, 25, Dies After Rocky Mountain Waterfall Plunge
‘DECEIVINGLY DEEP’
A young man died after falling and being pulled underwater at a waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park over the weekend, authorities said. The 25-year-old victim from Providence, Rhode Island, fell at the West Creek Falls and his body was recovered on Sunday evening, the National Park Service said in a statement. The Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is now working to determine a cause of death, and the man’s name will be released after his next of kin have been notified, the statement added. “Mountain rivers, streams, and waterfalls are running very cold and very fast this time of year,” the park service said. “The depth and current of all waterways can be deceivingly deep and swift.” Visitors are advised to keep back from the banks of waterways as rocks and vegetation near water sources “are often very slippery” and powerful “currents can quickly pull a person underwater.”