    Visitor Runs Screaming After Dipping Fingers Into Yellowstone Hot Spring

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    A hot spring at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming

    George Rose/Getty Images

    A tourist at Yellowstone National Park was apparently shocked to discover that the park’s iconic hot springs are, in fact, quite hot. A video posted to Instagram account @touronsofyellowstone on June 20 shows a pair of park guests—who had climbed off a nearby boardwalk—inching down toward the scalding water. When one of the tourists reached out and touched the hot spring, she immediately recoiled. The guest ran back toward the boardwalk, shouting: “It’s hot! It’s very hot!” The hot springs, which can reach temperatures approaching boiling point, have killed or injured park visitors in the past, the Lexington Herald Leader reported. Misbehaving park guests have been something of a problem at Yellowstone this summer, as just last month a visitor got caught handling a bison calf that was later rejected by its herd and euthanized.

