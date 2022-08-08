From Water Bottles to Notepads, This Sale Has Everything You Need For a New School Year – At a Discount
Welcome Back
Don’t let the long days of late summer fool you – a new school year is right around the corner! As parents everywhere know, now is the time to stock up on all of the back-to-school items that kids will need for another year in the classroom. If you’re looking to stock up on all of the essentials without breaking the bank, Vistaprint has everything you need.
From now through September 5th, Vistaprint is offering up to 30% off its custom back-to-school staples. You can help keep items organized with washable labels; assist their schoolwork with notepads; or commemorate their most memorable firsts with foam boards.
With its emphasis on fun, personalized design elements, Vistaprint’s products are perfectly suited for children of all ages and personalities. Look no further than their customizable kids’ water bottle which helps keep little ones hydrated - and includes a custom flair to limit the chance of being lost.
If you have other items on your list, don’t fret - Vistaprint has plenty more to pick from! Explore its full back-to-school collection here.