Vistex CEO Killed in On-Stage Stunt Gone Wrong in India
A technology CEO cratered to his death on Friday after an on-stage mishap dropped both him and the company’s president about 15 feet to the ground. Vistex CEO Sanjay Shah and President Vishwanath Raju Datla were being lowered to the stage in an iron cage when one of the wires snapped, according to the Times of India, sending both men falling. The cage also tipped over, dropping one of the men sideways. Shah died in the incident while Datla was in critical condition, according to the paper. The two were in India celebrating Vistex Asia’s silver jubilee. Officials are investigating the incident.