Vita Coco and Doordash’s “Hangover Shop” Delivers Everything You Need to Recover Right to Your Door
HANG ON, HANGOVER
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
You’ve seen Vita Coco coconut water everywhere, right? It’s the world’s best-selling coconut water, and it’s perfect for tackling hangovers because of its natural source of electrolytes and nutrients aplenty, making it more hydrating than regular water. Ditch those sugar-filled sports drinks and swap to coconut water instead. To double-down on its hangover-curing coconut waters, Vita Coco has launched a “Hangover Shop” that’s now available on Doordash, so you no longer need to go out into the world–the same one that just betrayed you with a morning migraine–to pick up your hangover essentials.
You can order all the coconut water and sweet and salty indulgences like Ben & Jerry’s and Doritos and self-care products, like, let’s say, Advil, or even stock up in advance to give your future self a hand from The Hangover Shop. You could even just use this incredibly practical digital service even for non-hangover needs, like if you’re sick and need medicine ASAP or just need an afternoon pick-me-up in-between endless Zoom calls. Maybe you won’t need to drunkenly greet your local bodega man after a night out–with perhaps one too many poured out and into your system–anymore. Vita Coco said it’s time for a change with this Hangover Shop, and I can’t blame them (only thank them).
Vita Coco Hangover Shop
