No, You Can’t Turn Back the Clock, But This Cheap Korean Skincare Serum Will Give Your Skin New Life

As someone who barely has five minutes to dedicate to prepping her face before makeup every morning, I am limited in how many one-trick, pricey products I can invest in. For a long time, I was spending more than I should on Sunday Riley’s C.E.O Glow and Drunk Elephant’s C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum, but I wasn’t getting the results I expected for spending as much as I was. I needed something more effective and more affordable.

I’m a big champion of Korean skincare products, so when I heard about Seoul Ceuticals $18 Day Glow Serum, I was curious, but also doubtful. Could something for under $20 really revitalize my skin when the $80 products could not?

Apparently, I was breaking the bank for absolutely no reason. This inexpensive, citrusy-smelling serum has revamped and renewed my skin and inspired a dewy, lasting glow I haven’t seen since before I left for college. My crow’s feet are also seeming much less severe these days. Oh, to be young again. The serum’s active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ferulic acid, Vitamin E, and Vitamin C also address a number of skin-related concerns such as wrinkles, fine lines, sun spots, acne, and large pores.

After washing my face and applying Thayers toner, I use about three drops of the quick-absorbing Seoul Ceuticals serum on my face and neck before topping it off with SuperGoop sunscreen and a Kiehl’s moisturizer. It’s super simple to apply and does its job effectively. Though I personally don’t have any acne scars, the reviews rave that this serum helps reduce their appearance. My super sensitive skin, thankfully, hasn’t broken out using this product either, so I know I’ve found something I can keep using in the long term. And while this product isn’t the Fountain of Youth, I feel like I’ve found a few drops of it for under $20.

