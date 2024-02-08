This Berry-Flavored Magnesium Powder Is Perfect for ‘Sleepy Girl Mocktails’
SWEET DREAMS
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
February is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating with a slew of new supplements that may support stress, sleep, and wellness. One of our favorite supplements at the moment is the VThrive Magnesium Relax Powder, which is the perfect addition to the social media-viral, ‘sleepy girl mocktail.’ If you haven’t heard of this bedtime drink taking over the Internet right now, the sleepy girl mocktail is the perfect pre-bedtime drink many TikTok users swear helps them fall asleep faster. The mocktail includes pure tart cherry juice, lemon-lime soda or sparkling water, and a magnesium powder like the VThrive Magnesium Relax Powder.
Raspberry Lemon Magnesium Relax Powder
We love this powder because it adds a boost of berry flavor for an even fruitier-tasting drink, so you don’t need to add a sugary flavored soda. But what sets VThrive Magnesium Relax Powder apart from other magnesium powders on the market is that it also contains L-theanine, which is thought to help promote relaxation, taking your sleepy girl mocktail to the next level. Of course, if you’re not into tart cherry juice, you can also mix the powder with water or your favorite type of juice. Whether you’re looking for a natural sleep aid or a zero-proof mocktail that won’t leave you with a hangover, you can’t go wrong with this tasty magnesium powder.
