Looking for a Natural Stress Remedy That Doesn’t Put You to Sleep? This Ashwagandha Supplement May Help
NATURAL CALM
Let’s face it: most of us deal with some kind of stress and anxiety on a regular basis. This chronic (or even occasional) stress can impact our sleep, mood, and overall vitality, making our daily lives a little less comfortable. While stress is a fact of life, there are natural remedies and over-the-counter solutions that may help keep our nerves at bay. One supplement I’ve introduced into my nighttime routine to help combat my anxiety (or when dealing with acute levels of anxiety, like before a work presentation or first date) is ashwagandha. Ashwagandha is an all-natural supplement that may help significantly reduce the stress cortisol (a stress hormone) levels, according to some studies.
VThrive KSM-66 Ashwagandha
My current favorite is Vitamin Shoppe’s VThrive KSM-66 Ashwagandha. The easy-t0-swallow capsules are dosed so that you only need to take one capsule (300 mg) twice a day for stress and anxiety support. Aside from stress and nerve help, ashwagandha may also help improve memory and cognition and boost recovery post-workout, according to Vitamin Shoppe. This anti-inflammatory adaptogen has been a great natural remedy for me, and unlike some prescription medications, I don’t feel groggy, sleepy, or experience other side effects when I take it. Incorporating ashwagandha with some breathing techniques into my daily routine has been a game-changer for me, and I love how user-friendly the VThrive KSM-66’s formula is. As always, consult your physician or mental health provider before incorporating any new supplement into your routine to ensure it’s safe and the right for you.