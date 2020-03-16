Easily Make Smoothies (and More) At Home with a Discounted Vitamix Blender
Right now, a lot of us are figuring out what we’re going to eat while working from home. A great thing to add to your morning routine is a smoothie, and a great way to make that smoothie is with the Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade. Today only, it’s on sale for $300 on Amazon, which is $150 less than it normally goes for.
The Vitamix has variable speed control, so you can easily adjust the dial to achieve the perfect texture, from chunky to smooth. It has a 64-ounce container that allows you to make big batches of things like soups, salsas, marinades, and more to keep on hand in your fridge and freezer. Speaking of soups, the speed that the Vitamix achieves is fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold veggies up to temp in as little as six minutes. Want a blender but hate the idea of having to clean it? Well, the Vitamix has a self-clean function and can be ready for you to whip up your next snack or meal in 30-60 seconds. Add one to your kitchen while you’re spending a bit more time at home than usual.
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade
