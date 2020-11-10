This Wireless Oil Diffuser Lets You Take Your Favorite Scents With You When You Leave the Room
What relaxes you these days? Oddly enough, a good smell can put my mind — which is steadily operating like a college kid who chugged a Red Bull and hasn’t slept in 36 hours — somewhat at ease. Garlic and onions simmering in butter will do it. Or lighting my favorite holiday candle. But these smells only surround their immediate area. As someone that moves from room to room throughout the day, settling at my desk or couch or in bed, I wanted something that would move with me. Virtuvi, makers of the cult-favorite ultrasonic oil diffuser called the Stone, sent me the perfect thing. It’s called the Move Diffuser and it does just that.
Unlike a traditional oil diffuser that sits statically on a shelf plugged into an outlet, the Move has the ability to be wireless. The stand it sits on acts as a charging pad that will give your diffuser up to four hours of consistent steam off-base. Resting on the base, you can choose between a consistent four-hour steam or an intermittent flow for eight hours. And let me tell you, even in its wireless state, this thing pumps out scent. I opted to try the brand’s Ceremony and Grove scent blends which were the perfect mixture of bright, pine-y and soothing.
As the end of the year creeps closer and we look towards starting off 2021 on a high note, I know I’ll be using the Move to make every single room I’m in smell like a spa. It’s the least I can do.
Move Wireless Oil Diffuser
