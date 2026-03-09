Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As I’ve gotten older, comfort has steadily climbed to the top of my sartorial priority list. There was a time when I wore sky-high heels in high school almost every day (what was I thinking?), but those days are long, long gone. While stilettos and strappy sandals get most of the blame for causing foot pain and blisters, flats can be just as brutal. I’ve owned plenty of pairs that looked comfortable but left my heels rubbed raw after a mere hour of wear, grinding against the back of my feet like sandpaper.

Still, as much as I love a good sneaker or slide, they’re not exactly the most versatile option for most occasions and outfits. To be fair, I am admittedly a bit old-fashioned when it comes to dress codes (whether official or implied), and I stand by my belief that open-toe footwear and sneakers simply aren’t suitable for the office. Thankfully, I recently found a happy medium: a pair of Mary Janes that deliver the refined look of a classic flat with the all-day comfort I usually only expect from athletic shoes.

The brand has gone “viral” for its unparalleled comfort, helping transform the ergonomic and orthopedic footwear space with genuinely stylish options that don’t look like traditional comfort shoes. Each eco-friendly pair is crafted from a durable knit fabric made using recycled water bottles—a win for both your feet and the planet. Oh, and many of its styles are machine-washable, which is a game-changer.

Margot Square Toe Mary Jane Flat These classic square-toe flats are available in a wide range of colorways, but my favorite is the cream-and-black cap-toe design. Plus, thanks to the adjustable strap and flexible knit construction, these are great for travel-induced foot swelling (or foot swelling for any reason, for that matter).

I first discovered Vivaia through a suspiciously well-targeted Instagram ad (the algorithm really does know me too well). Plus, based on my research, stylish celebrities like Katie Holmes, Julia Roberts, and Scarlett Johansson are reportedly fans of the comfort-forward footwear brand. Aside from being sustainable and relatively wallet-friendly (most styles are around $150 to $200), Vivaia’s shoes are designed with features like a diamond-padded insole and a wide, foot-friendly construction—though I can confirm they’re still very comfortable for those of us with narrower feet.

The brand’s cap-toe Square Toe Mary Jane (aka Margot) immediately caught my eye, striking the perfect balance between timeless and contemporary. From the moment I slipped them on, I knew these weren’t going to chew my ankles apart.

The shoes are thoughtfully designed with an adjustable strap, which means you don’t have to worry about the dreaded digging or pinching that can happen with rigid Mary Jane styles—especially if your feet swell after a long day of walking, commuting, or traveling. The roomy square-toe silhouette also gives your toes a bit of breathing room, a welcome departure from the narrow, pointy flats that tend to squeeze everything together.

Sylvan PointEase Slingback Heels Designed with peak arch support and a comfortable ankle strap that won't dig into your ankles or cut off circulation after just an hour of wear, the Sylvan Slingback Heels give you sneaker-level comfort in a sleek, mid-heel silhouette.

Comfort-wise, the plush cushioning is where these really shine. The insole offers a level of support and softness that feels surprisingly substantial for such a streamlined shoe. Instead of feeling flimsy or flat underfoot, they provide enough cushioning to make long days on your feet far less painful.

Another major selling point is the material. The uppers are crafted from breathable, antimicrobial knit fabric that feels lightweight and flexible while helping keep odors at bay. As someone who deals with hyperhidrosis (translation: my hands and feet sweat more than I’d like to admit), this feature alone makes them stand out from most flats in my closet. And unlike traditional leather shoes, which are tricky to clean, these are fully machine-washable, making them stench-proof.

Like most lifestyle editors, I usually cringe at the overused phrase “you can dress it up or down,” but in this case, it’s genuinely accurate (though, because they’re not leather, I wouldn’t wear them to cocktail or more formal events). The cap-toe detail gives the shoes a slightly elevated, Parisian-inspired feel, making them polished enough to wear with tailored trousers, dresses, or work outfits while elevating a classic jeans-and-tee look.

Scarlett Pointed Toe Kitten Heel These kitten heels feature a press-relief insole for all-day comfort (even on your commute) and a heel patch for added stability.

While I’ve personally been sticking to flats lately, Vivaia’s heels have also earned a reputation for being unusually comfortable—something that feels almost mythical in the world of footwear. “My feet usually hurt in anything that’s not sneakers, except for Vivaia shoes. I tried different brands and all of them are not comfortable,” says one five-star shopper in their review of the Addison Pointed Toe Slingback Heel. “These heels are the only heels I can actually walk in without pain. My feet are happy.”

Other reviewers note that the heels are even bunion-friendly. “These are the most comfortable heels I’ve worn in years! The cushioned insoles make it easy to walk long distances even on concrete,” says one shopper in a PointEase Slingback Heel review. “They don’t even hurt my bunion. I highly recommend these pretty shoes.”

TL;DR: Whether you prefer heels or flats, Vivaia’s eco-friendly footwear delivers genuinely comfortable shoes that are actually chic. For anyone who’s sworn off painful footwear but still wants something more refined than sneakers (and odor-proof!), Vivaia’s shoes might just be the compromise your feet have been waiting for.

