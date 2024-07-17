Vivek, Sean Hannity Interrupt Nikki Haley’s RNC Speech With Sophomoric Antics
AMATEUR HOUR
As Nikki Haley took the stage at the Republican National Convention, kissing the ring of her former rival Donald Trump while speaking of “unity” within the Republican Party, Fox Host Sean Hannity and former 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy were spotted with other, less unified things on their mind. The pair were seen by The Daily Beast in a Fox News booth throwing mini footballs to the excited crowd below in the middle of Haley’s speech. When approached afterwards, both Ramaswamy and Hannity had no comment about the sophomoric interruption. The moment was spotted and shared by others in the crowd as well. Haley was only thrown onto the schedule days ago, according to CNN, invited to speak following the assassination attempt on Trump Saturday night. While Haley’s appearance is seen as a softening of the friction between the pair after their bitter primary fight, it is unlikely to have redeemed her to Trump behind the scenes.