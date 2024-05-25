Vivek Ramaswamy Repeatedly Gets Booed by Libertarians for Mentioning Trump

Vivek Ramaswamy was met with a wave of boos at the Libertarian National Convention on Friday for mentioning Donald Trump on the eve of the former president’s speech there.

The failed Republican presidential candidate was speaking at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., when he got a distinctly negative reaction from the audience for mentioning Trump, whose planned speech on Saturday has led to calls for protest among libertarians.

“I have gotten to know Donald Trump over the last several years, and the last several months,” Ramaswamy said, before being interrupted by a volley of boos from the audience. “—and you’re gonna hear from him tomorrow night! And the question is do you want to influence the next administration or don’t you?”

Ramaswamy tried to recover, but continued to field boos and laughter from the audience. “You all get to speak your mind, I respect that. Libertarians in the room gotta speak up—but, the question is, how do you get it done? I believe the future of this country depends on a libertarian-nationalist alliance that will save this country,” he said.

At one point, the audience began to shout over him as he explained why even those who don’t totally support all of Trump’s positions should still back him for president.

“Are you going to agree with him on 100 percent of what he says? Do I agree with 100 percent of his policy positions? No,” he said, before being drowned out by angry shouts of “No!” when he said Trump has a real shot at the presidency.

Several delegates at the convention plan to protest Trump's speech on Saturday, according to Politico, which reports that his inclusion in the event sparked physical clashes between those in support of the move and those outraged by it.

“I would like to propose that we go tell Donald Trump to go fuck himself!” one delegate reportedly shouted into a microphone as the convention got underway.

Another delegate, Nathan Madden, was quoted telling Politico that Trump is likely to face a hostile crowd. “He could get booed off stage,” he said, before adding that “I think the Secret Service will tell him not to come.”