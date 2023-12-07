Vivek Ramaswamy Pulls Out His Tin-Foil Hat in Unhinged Debate Attention Grab

During the back half of Wednesday night’s fourth Republican debate, Vivek Ramaswamy seemingly came undone and spewed a litany of repeatedly disproven conspiracy theories in rapid succession.

Ramaswamy began firing from the hip at all of his rivals on stage, accusing them of “licking Donald Trump's boots for years, for money and endorsements,” before going one by one.

“Ron DeSantis, you’ve been a great governor, but you would have never been one without begging him for that endorsement,” Ramaswamy said, going in order on stage. “Same thing for Nikki Haley. Same thing with Chris Christie.”

“I think the real enemy is not Donald Trump,” Ramaswamy continued, “it’s not Joe Biden—it’s the deep state.”

The 38-year-old biopharmaceutical entrepreneur and hedge fund magnate went on to say he’s “the only candidate on this stage” to say the January 6 insurrection “does look like it was an inside job,” that the U.S. government lied about Saudi Arabia’s role in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and that the “Great Replacement Theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party’s platform.”

The Great Replacement Theory has been widely condemned as an antisemitic or white supremacist conspiracy, which claims that a cabal of global elites are conspiring to “replace” the white population of western countries with immigrants of color.

Nowhere near finished, Ramaswamy went even further to falsely claim not just that the 2020 election was stolen, but also suggest that Trump’s victory in 2016 was in some way tainted because of “the national security establishment.”

The moderators finally managed to quiet Ramaswamy down before he again went after Nikki Haley, who refused to even respond to him.