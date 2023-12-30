Vivek Ramaswamy Says He Won’t Be on Maine Ballot if Donald Trump Is Banned

Republican longshot Vivek Ramaswamy vowed to drop out of the Maine GOP primary if the state successfully boots Donald Trump from its ballot, and challenged his rivals to do the same—doubling down on a commitment he made in Colorado amid an escalating legal controversy.

The former pusher of failed Alzheimer's treatments took to X to lash Secretary of State Shenna Bellows' determination earlier this week that Trump had disqualified himself from re-election by illegally seeking to overturn his defeat at the hands of President Joe Biden.

Ramaswamy challenged Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie to follow his lead and takem themselves off the Maine ballot.

Ramaswamy made a similar dive for the spotlight after Colorado's Supreme Court ruled Trump's actions leading up to his supporters' bloody rampage through the Capitol on January 6 had rendered him ineligible for the presidency under the 14th Amendment. Ramaswamy's electoral self-immolation is currently on hold, since the vanquished president got back on the Rocky Mountain state's ballot pending a final determination by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a bid to remove Trump from the swing state's ballot.

Maine and Colorado are both blue-leaning states with large red stretches, but the New England state awards its electoral votes by congressional district, which put a single elector in Trump's column in 2020.