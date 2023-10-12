Ramaswamy and Rep. Ro Khanna Agree to Debate Each Other
WHO ASKED FOR THIS?
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy have agreed to debate each other after the GOP poured cold water on the latter’s attempts to debate any of his fellow Republican candidates in the 2024 presidential race one-on-one. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Khanna pitched Ramaswamy on “a civil discourse with the two of us on race, identity and the American dream,” taking place at the University of Chicago at the campus’ request. Ramaswamy agreed, stipulating a change of venue. “You’re a solid dude with whom I disagree on a lot, and I’d be glad to have a discussion at some point, just need to balance it in the context of campaign priorities,” Ramaswamy wrote back. “If you are willing to do it in New Hampshire, I’m game.” The agreement comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis similarly agreed to debate each other next month in Georgia.