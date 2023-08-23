Vivek Ramaswamy Calls CNN Anchor ‘Petulant Teenager’ After Contentious Interview
JUST ASKING QUESTIONS
Vivek Ramaswamy lashed out at CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins Tuesday, just hours after appearing on her show for a contentious interview about his recent comments questioning whether the 9/11 terrorist attacks were in fact an inside job perpetrated by the U.S. government. “Hilarious interview with @CNN last night,” Ramaswamy wrote on Tuesday. “Felt like I was talking to a petulant teenager.” He first made the comments during an interview for a profile in The Atlantic—though he almost immediately claimed to have been misquoted before the reporter published an unedited audio clip of their conversation showing that he was, in fact, accurately portrayed. “I think it is legitimate to say, ‘How many police, how many federal agents were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers?’” Ramaswamy asked at one point. “Maybe the answer is zero, probably is zero for all I know, right? I have no reason to think it was anything other than zero.”