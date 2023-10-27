Vivek Ramaswamy Confronted GOP Senator in Testy Exchange Over Israel Criticism: Report

Read it at NBC News
Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy reportedly confronted Joni Ernst (R-IA) during a fundraising event in Iowa City after the senator derided his comments on further funding for Israel. “You might want to understand my Israel policy before commenting,” Ramaswamy told Ernst, who replied, “Well, I was asking, what is your policy?” The testy interaction between the two Republicans was captured on video obtained by NBC News. “The most pro-Israel thing we could do right now is to debate what is actually happening before we get into another Iraq or Afghanistan,” Ramaswamy told Ernst. Ramaswamy has come under fire from fellow Republicans over his view that the U.S. should not directly give financial support to Israel amid the conflict in the region.