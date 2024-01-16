Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out After He Flopped in Iowa

The most unexpected campaign of the 2024 Republican primary reached its expected conclusion on Monday.

After a disappointing showing in Iowa’s caucus, Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the presidential race Monday night and endorsed the man he sought to imitate: Donald Trump.

“Earlier tonight I called Donald Trump to tell him that I congratulate him on his victory,” Ramaswamy told supporters in Des Moines. “And now going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency.”

For months, Ramaswamy had camped out in Iowa, hustling to win over a slice of the MAGA base and prove his bona fides as a new star on the right.

While the 38-year old anti-woke entrepreneur finishes his campaign with far more notoriety and a following that he didn’t have before, he clearly fell flat in Iowa.

With nearly all precincts reporting, Ramaswamy’s vote share hovered below 8 percent—far below his arch nemesis Nikki Haley, who placed third with roughly 19 percent of the vote, and Ron DeSantis, who claimed second with roughly 21 percent.