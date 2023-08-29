Vivek Ramaswamy Confronted by Sean Hannity Over Israel Comments
‘THAT’S FALSE’
GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy got into a heated exchange with Sean Hannity on Monday night after the Fox host cited quotes of Ramaswamy discussing Israel. “You said aid to Israel, our number one ally—only democracy in the region—should end in 2028 and that they should be integrated with their neighbors,” Hannity said, with Ramaswamy interrupting to say: “That’s false.” “I have the exact quote,” Hannity replied. “Want me to read it?” Ramaswamy said he could “tell you the exact quote” and went on to explain that he meant that it would be a “mark of success” in U.S.-Israeli relations if there came a point at which Israel did not need American aid. “Why did you say that Israel should not have preferential treatment from us?” Hannity asked later. “That’s a direct quote.” “No, those are direct quotes from headlines summarized by opposition research fed to the fake news media,” Ramaswamy countered. The squabble comes after Ramaswamy was embroiled in a separate spat last week about his views on 9/11 conspiracies.