The crowd was awful and obnoxious. The questions were, well, questionable. In fact, according to co-host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal, even by presidential debate standards the first Republican primary debate of the 2024 election was “particularly stupid.”

But of all the candidates to take the stage, one clearly stood out: “anti-woke” candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. And it was his Trump-like tactics that managed to raise eyebrows.

“You could tell by the way that the other Republican candidates were going after him, that they actually do see him as a threat,” co-host Danielle Moodie said. “Let’s just be clear that if Vivek had not been on stage… the debates would’ve been an entire snoozefest. We are talking about him because he filled what we thought was going to be the vacuum left by Trump by not appearing at the debate.”

Plus! Leading cult expert Dr. Steven Hassan, who wrote the book The Cult of Trump, explains how the former president uses mind control and explains how best to approach them: “My whole approach isn’t persuading people to get out. It’s empowering them to think for themselves, appealing to their sense of intelligence, appealing to their sense of conscience and good values.”

Then, Amanda Moore, who spent almost a year undercover in the alt-right and wrote about it in a piece for The Nation, joins the show to describe her experiences with a radical youth movement’s plot to infiltrate the Republican party.

