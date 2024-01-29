Vivek Ramaswamy revealed his bizarrest election conspiracy theory to date on Monday, suggesting that the NFL playoffs may be rigged in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs to give Taylor Swift more national air time ahead of an eventual endorsement of Joe Biden this fall.

The former White House hopeful shared his dizzying theory in a post to X, responding to a post about Swift allegedly coming out as “a super liberal in 2020” all of a sudden—despite Swift having endorsed Democrats as early as 2018.

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month,” wrote Ramaswamy, who dropped his presidential bid this month and endorsed Donald Trump. “And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.”

Swift, who is dating the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, has featured prominently on national broadcasts during Chiefs games since late September. Sunday was no different for the pop star, who was shown on CBS’ broadcast after nearly every Kelce highlight and was filmed on the field with her beau as they celebrated him clinching a spot in next month’s Super Bowl.

That newfound attention during NFL games has drawn the ire of many online, and some Republicans, like Ramaswamy, are beginning to suggest it’s somehow all one big political conspiracy—even as Swift herself has been shown visibly displeased with the extra attention.

Much of the right-wing disdain for the couple initially stemmed from Kelce’s endorsement deals with Bud Light and Pfizer, a pair of companies that have become embroiled in the Republican culture wars recently.

Ideologies and conspiracies aside, it’s no surprise the Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl. Led by Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, they’ve featured in three of the last four Super Bowls and were preseason favorites to win it all again this year.

On the endorsement front, Kelce has never publicly shared his support for a political candidate. Swift did once in 2018, when she endorsed the Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper for Congress, saying Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s (R-TN) record “appalls and terrifies” her. She’s remained largely mum on politics ever since, making no suggestion she plans to endorse Biden or anyone else in the 2024 election.