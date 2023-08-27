Vivek Ramaswamy Offers Wild Take on What He Would’ve Done on Jan. 6
CONSTITUTIONALLY CHALLENGED
In a continuation of his political ignorance tour on Sunday, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told NBC’s Chuck Todd his actions on Jan. 6 would have looked radically different from those of Mike Pence—claiming he would have managed to propose and pass voting reform legislation, have it approved by the House, and get it signed by a president. “Here’s what I would have said: We need single-day voting on Election Day. We need paper ballots, and we need government-issued ID matching the voter file. And if we achieve that, then we have achieved victory, and we should not have any further complaint about election integrity,” he told Todd. Then, on January 7, he would have had Trump announce his re-election campaign “pursuant to a free and fair election.” One problem with the plan: the Constitution does not permit the Vice President to propose legislation. Meanwhile, Ramaswamy has proposed a civics test for young potential voters aged 18 to 24.