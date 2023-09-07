Ramaswamy Reportedly Tried (and Failed) to Manifest a CNN Town Hall
UN-TRUTH
GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy took to X, formerly Twitter, last week to hype up his upcoming town hall with CNN, posting that “We can handle the heat.” The only problem: there was no town hall and Ramaswamy knew it, sources told Semafor. CNN had already notified Ramaswamy that the event wasn’t going to happen when he announced it and, in reality, the post was Ramaswamy’s cheap attempt to “will it into existence,” one source told the outlet. The desired town hall was part of Ramaswamy’s media strategy of being everywhere all the time. He has seemingly sought to make as many media appearances as humanly possible—taking as many as 30 interviews a day and making 150 podcast appearances since his campaign launch, as Politico noted. Beyond not getting his desired soapbox, the cancellation reportedly further irked Ramaswamy as he’d purchased tickets to the US Open in anticipation of the CNN appearance in New York. His campaign maintains it had reached an agreement with CNN for a Sept. 12 appearance, even after the outlet told Semafor that was incorrect and no town hall event is planned.