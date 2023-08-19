Vivek Ramaswamy Says He Wouldn’t Accept an Offer to Be Vice President
‘NOT ABOUT EGO’
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy isn’t interested in being second in command. The 38-year-old pharmaceutical executive and author of Woke, Inc. told Fox News on Saturday that he would not accept an offer to be another candidate’s running mate. “One of my goals being to reunite this country, [and] I’m going to be in the best position to get that done if I’m doing it from the top job,” the candidate said on Cavuto Live. “That’s where my focus is. I’ve been very clear, I’m not interested in a different position in the government.” He added: “That’s not about ego.” Ramaswamy is currently polling at around 10 percent in the GOP primary, far behind former President Donald Trump but neck and neck with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.