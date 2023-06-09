Vivek Ramaswamy Says He’ll Pardon Trump if Elected President
KISSING THE RING
Long-shot 2024 GOP contender Vivek Ramaswamy has committed to pardoning Donald Trump—who was indicted in federal court Thursday for allegedly mishandling classified documents—should he win the 2024 presidency. “It would be much easier for me to win this election if Trump weren’t in the race, but I stand for principles over politics,” Ramaswamy tweeted Thursday. “I commit to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025 and to restore the rule of law in our country.” In the tweet, Ramaswamy lamented “two tiers of justice: one for Trump, another for Biden,” and criticized the DOJ’s handling of “peaceful protestors on Jan. 6.” The biotech entrepreneur didn’t stop at Trump, though. “I will pardon not just President Trump, but every victim of a politically motivated prosecution. Believe me, there have been others, too,” he said in a video accompanying the Tweet.